* Says prior trials suggest edge over Lilly Alzheimer's drug
* Says Prevnar 13 pneumonia data expected by 2013
* Expects FDA panel to review arthritis drug
By Ransdell Pierson
Feb 14 Pfizer Inc research chief
Mikael Dolsten said the company's experimental treatment for
Alzheimer's disease is the drug industry's "best chance" to
delay progression of the memory-robbing illness.
Dolsten, speaking at the BIO CEO and investor conference in
New York, stopped short of predicting whether the drug being
developed with Johnson & Johnson would meet that goal.
"This is so far the best chance the industry has for disease
modification in Alzheimer's," he said. Dolsten said Pfizer's
drug, bapineuzumab, had far more complete and compelling data
from already finished mid-stage clinical trials than Eli Lilly
and Co's solanezumab.
Both companies plan to release Phase III data in the second
half of this year from their respective large trials. The drugs
are meant to be the first to slow progression of Alzheimer's, a
disease that affects an estimated 5 million Americans and more
than 35 million people worldwide.
"Bapineuzumab was the only one of these two that had
significant Phase II data," Dolsten said, referring to the
relatively brief 12-week trials Lilly conducted on solanezumab
before moving it into large late-stage studies.
By contrast, Pfizer's Phase II studies of bapineuzumab
lasted 18 months, better enabling Pfizer to pick appropriate
doses of the medicine in far larger ongoing Phase III studies.
But mixed results were seen among patients receiving
bapineuzumab in those smaller earlier studies. Patients in one
mid-stage trial had an almost 25 percent lower accumulation in
the brain of amyloid plaques -- a suspected cause of Alzheimer's
disease -- than those receiving placebo injections. But they
achieved no cognitive benefits. And patients receiving high
doses of the Pfizer drug in another mid-stage study had
worrisome brain swelling.
Asked in a recent interview if Lilly's short Phase II
studies might hurt its drug's chance of succeeding in bigger
Phase III trials, Dr. Eric Siemers, head of Lilly's Alzheimer's
program, said, "The jury's still out; we don't know if it was
the right choice."
But Siemers told Reuters the shorter trials enabled Lilly to
get solanezumab into late-stage trials far more quickly and at
far less expense, hopefully without compromising future results.
Many investors consider bapineuzumab and Lilly's rival
injectable drug long shots because they treat patients that
already have developed mild to moderate symptoms, such as memory
loss and inability to perform daily chores, and therefore may
have suffered irreversible damage to neurons and brain tissue.
Dolsten cautioned that Alzheimer's patients would probably
need to be treated at earlier stages of the disease to produce
the most beneficial results, a prospect he sees likely within
the next five years.
Pfizer is counting on newer drugs to deliver revenue needed
to offset plunging sales of its Lipitor cholesterol fighter,
which has faced cheaper generics since November.
They include Prevnar 13, an improved form of its Prevnar
vaccine to prevent infections with streptococcus bacteria. The
U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December approved its use
for adults aged 50 and older, greatly widening the market for
the product, which had been approved only in children.
Dolsten said Pfizer expects data by next year from
late-stage trials testing whether Prevnar 13 prevents pneumonia
in adults. The $3.3 billion-a-year vaccine could get a big
commercial boost if the trials succeed, especially in preventing
pneumonia among the elderly, he said.
The world's biggest drugmaker also has high hopes for
tofacitinib, an experimental pill that treats rheumatoid
arthritis through a new approach and is awaiting U.S. approval.
The FDA is slated to decide on tofacitinib by August, but
Dolsten said an FDA advisory panel of outside experts is likely
to weigh the drug's safety and effectiveness beforehand.
"We expect a dialogue about how this drug will be used,"
Dolsten said, given its new mechanism of action. It is the first
in an emerging class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors that block
a protein associated with inflammation.
The research chief also expressed confidence Pfizer will
eventually develop an anti-smoking vaccine and important new
treatments for cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
Last year, Pfizer said it would slash its annual research
budget by as much as $2 billion in order to deliver on earnings
goals.
Dolsten on Tuesday said Pfizer wants to remain a research
leader but will likely increasingly team up with other
drugmakers, and rely more heavily on contract research
organizations (CROs) to conduct its large late-stage trials.
Increasing numbers of those trials will be conducted in
distant emerging markets. But Dolsten said safeguards will
ensure that outside contractors do not cut corners, and thereby
sacrifice quality controls in order to deliver speedy results.