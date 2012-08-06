Aug 6 Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson
said they were scrapping further studies of one of the
most anticipated experimental Alzheimer's disease treatments
after the drug failed to help patients with the memory-robbing
condition in a second high-profile late stage clinical trial.
The companies said they would discontinue all other studies
of the drug bapineuzumab, including two more late stage trials
and follow-up extension studies, in patients with mild to
moderate Alzheimer's.
The result marked the second such failure announced in
recent weeks and was especially disappointing as bapineuzumab
had been given a better chance of success in the patients
studied in the second trial.
Bapineuzumab failed to improve cognitive or functional
performance compared with placebo in patients who did not carry
a variation of a gene called ApoE4, according to initial results
of the Phase III study released on Monday.
Pfizer on July 23 announced the failure in the first of four
high-stakes trials -- that in patients with the ApoE4 gene
variation. That trial was considered more of a long-shot based
on poor results in earlier trials, but hopes were high that the
data would prove more encouraging in ApoE4 non-carriers.
"We are obviously very disappointed in the outcomes of this
trial. We are also saddened by the lost opportunity to provide a
meaningful advance for patients afflicted with mild-to-moderate
Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers," Steven Romano, head
of Pfizer's Medicines Development Group, said in a statement.
J&J said it would take a charge of between $300 million
and$400 million against earnings in the third quarter related to
discontinuation of the bapineuzumab Phase III clinical trial
program.