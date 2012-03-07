NEW YORK, March 7 Bayer AG and Novartis AG are in various stages in bidding for Pfizer Inc's animal-health unit, according to news reports on Wednesday.

Bayer, the largest German drugmaker, is weighing a bid for the unit and discussing how to raise funding with banks, according to a Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, Novartis has recently made an approach to buy the animal-health business, which, if sold, could fetch between $15 billion and $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The preliminary offer made by Novartis within the past month, is valued at as much as $16 billion, according to the journal. The offer was rebuffed as too low, its report said.

Despite the takeover interest, Pfizer is still leaning toward a spinoff of its animal-health division because of the large tax bill and antitrust scrutiny that an outright sale would trigger, the journal reported.

Pfizer is in more advanced talks on a possible sale of its nutrition business, which could fetch something on the order of $10 billion, the newspaper reported.