NEW YORK, March 7 Bayer AG and
Novartis AG are in various stages in bidding for
Pfizer Inc's animal-health unit, according to news
reports on Wednesday.
Bayer, the largest German drugmaker, is weighing a bid for
the unit and discussing how to raise funding with banks,
according to a Bloomberg report.
Meanwhile, Novartis has recently made an approach to buy the
animal-health business, which, if sold, could fetch between $15
billion and $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The preliminary offer made by Novartis within the past
month, is valued at as much as $16 billion, according to the
journal. The offer was rebuffed as too low, its report said.
Despite the takeover interest, Pfizer is still leaning
toward a spinoff of its animal-health division because of the
large tax bill and antitrust scrutiny that an outright sale
would trigger, the journal reported.
Pfizer is in more advanced talks on a possible sale of its
nutrition business, which could fetch something on the order of
$10 billion, the newspaper reported.