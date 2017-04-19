BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, April 19 Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that the company had received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department amid an antitrust investigation focused on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solution.
Pfizer disclosed the subpoenas in a statement a day after ICU Medical Inc, which recently acquired the company's global infusion therapy business, on Tuesday said it had received a similar subpoena related to intravenous solutions.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results