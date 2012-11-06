Nov 6 U.S. regulators on Tuesday approved Pfizer
Inc's Xeljanz treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, one of
the company's most potentially lucrative experimental drugs,
which is now poised to compete with Abbott Laboratories Inc's
top-selling Humira.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a release it
had approved Pfizer's pill for patients with moderate to severe
rheumatoid arthritis who have not benefited from or been able to
tolerate the standard oral treatment, methotrexate.
Industry analysts have predicted Pfizer's drug, better known
by its chemical name tofacitinib, could garner annual peak sales
of up to $3 billion. As a pill, it could prove more attractive
to some patients than Abbott's $8 billion-a-year injectable
Humira. Abbott has said the Pfizer drug poses no major
competitive threat to its flagship product.