LONDON May 7 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday he wanted an assessment from ministers
on U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's takeover bid for British
pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
Cameron refused to answer directly whether he wanted to
apply a public interest test to the potential merger, but he
said he agreed with Business Secretary Vince Cable who said on
Tuesday that Britain could apply the test.
"I absolutely agree with what the Business Secretary said
yesterday but let me be clear, the most important intervention
we can make is to back British jobs, British science, British
R&D, British medicines and British technology," Cameron told
parliament.
"The assessment that I want is from the business department
on this deal," Cameron said. "And I will judge all these things
about does it expand British jobs, British investment, British
science."
