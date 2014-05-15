ST GALLEN, Switzerland May 15 U.S. drugmaker
Pfizer, which has made a $106 billion bid approach to
British peer AstraZeneca, has not discussed the proposed
deal with European Union regulators, the region's antitrust
chief said on Thursday.
Pfizer is seeking to acquire Britain's second-biggest
drugmaker and may have to sweeten its offer after AstraZeneca
rejected the bid.
Companies increasingly engage in informal discussions with
competition authorities even before closing a takeover deal in
order to gauge possible regulatory concerns and concessions
required to allay these.
Asked whether Pfizer had informed the European Commission
about its AstraZeneca bid, European Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia told reporters on the sidelines of the St Gallen
competition conference: "No contact, no conversation."
AstraZeneca's boss said on Wednesday he would engage with
Pfizer if the price was right and the risks posed from forcing
the British drugmaker's operations into the U.S. company's new
three-unit model were addressed.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)