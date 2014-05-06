BRIEF-MGM Resorts International CEO's 2016 compensation was $16.6 mln
CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015
LONDON May 6 Britain's finance minister George Osborne said the government would support a possible takeover of pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer provided such a deal delivered jobs for Britons.
"Our sole interest here is in securing good jobs in Britain, good manufacturing jobs, good science jobs," Osborne said when asked by reporters about a possible deal.
"That's what I'm interested in and we'll support any arrangement that delivers that for Britain," he said. (Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
United Hunter Oil And Gas Corp. Announces a non-brokered private placement