BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
LONDON May 2 AstraZeneca's board said on Friday it had rejected an improved $106 billion takeover offer from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, saying the bid which was announced just hours ago undervalued the firm.
"Pfizer's proposal would dramatically dilute AstraZeneca shareholders' exposure to our unique pipeline and would create risks around its delivery," Chairman Leif Johansson said. "As such, the board has no hesitation in rejecting the proposal." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited