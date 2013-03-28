March 28 Pfizer Inc : * Fails to win dismissal of shareholder class action lawsuit over celebrex,

bextra -- court ruling * Wins dismissal of some but not all claims * Shareholders accused Pfizer of fraudulently misrepresenting cardiovascular

risks associated with celebrex, bextra * Judge says premature to conclude that Pfizer made no material misstatements

or omissions * Decision issued by U.S. district judge laura Taylor swain in Manhattan