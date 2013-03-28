China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 28 Pfizer Inc : * Fails to win dismissal of shareholder class action lawsuit over celebrex,
bextra -- court ruling * Wins dismissal of some but not all claims * Shareholders accused Pfizer of fraudulently misrepresenting cardiovascular
risks associated with celebrex, bextra * Judge says premature to conclude that Pfizer made no material misstatements
or omissions * Decision issued by U.S. district judge laura Taylor swain in Manhattan
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)