BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
May 5 Pfizer Inc : * CEO says company will remained "disciplined" as it pursues Astrazeneca
given pfizer's "position of strength" * Says Q1 results hurt by seasonal fluctuations in its businesses * CEO says company performing well in a challenging operating environment * CEO says researchers will continue to have "massive presence" in U.S. if
Pfizer merges with Astrazeneca
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.