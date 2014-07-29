July 29 Pfizer Inc :
* CEO, in investor conference call, says feels current company
strategy "right on" despite revenue growth
challenges
* CEO says company still interested in acquisitions following
unsuccessful
efforts to buy Astrazeneca
* CEO says looking at other potential deals; says tax inversion
would be one
"part" of value consideration
* CFO says company entering "final innings" in terms of
cost-reduction
opportunities
* CEO says its shareholders appreciated company "capital
discipline" in its
Astrazeneca takeover attempts
* CEO, citing U.K. takeover rules, says "it's best to remain
silent" about
company intentions regarding Astrazeneca