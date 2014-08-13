Aug 13 * Medicare spokesman, speaking to CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), says Medicare would be unlikely until January 2016 or later to

permit coverage for Pfizer's Prevnar 13 pneumococcal vaccine among elderly patients that have already taken Merck's older Pneumovax vaccine * Medicare spokesman, speaking to CDC vaccine advisory panel, says agency

reimbursement of second vaccine; any new policy would require public comment period.