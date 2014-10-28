Oct 28 Pfizer Inc :
* CEO says inversion deals still one potential option for
company
* CEO says still believes tax inversion deals, on case by case
basis, can offer
"meaningful value"
* CEO says unpredictability of future treasury changes that
could further
affect inversions is "worrisome"
* CEO says new U.S. Treasury rules make inversions more
difficult and change the timing of "realization of value"
* CEO said interested in acquiring immuno-oncology drugs to
integrate with
company's existing programs
* Pfizer Says biosimilars moving ahead well in clinical trials
* Pfizer Says annual market for biosimilars should rise from $1
billion now to more than $18 billion by 2020
* CEO says U.S. tax reform unlikely until after 2016 election;
White House
would have to take the lead