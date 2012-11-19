(Corrects headline to say study met main goal, not failed it)
Nov 19 Pfizer :
* Reports top-line results of a phase 3 study evaluating
pregabalin controlled-release as treatment for patients with
fibromyalgia
* Phase 3 study indicates that pregabalin CR had a
statistically significant positive effect versus placebo in
primary endpoint
* This study is the second of three phase 3 studies of the
pregabalin CR formulation to report top-line findings
* Top-line results of the first study in adults with partial
onset seizures with epilepsy did not meet its primary endpoint
* Says the final study in post-herpetic neuralgia is ongoing
