Nov 20 European health regulators on Tuesday
approved an eagerly anticipated blood thinner developed by
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc for the
prevention of strokes and blood clots in patients who have an
irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation, the companies
said.
The drug Eliquis, also known as apixaban, is widely
considered one of the most important new products for the two
U.S. drugmakers, with multibillion-dollar annual sales
potential.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make
its decision on the drug for use in the world's biggest market
by March 17, after delaying a decision in June so that the
agency could review additional information from clinical trials
of the medicine.