* Pfizer, Flynn Pharma accused of breaching competition law
* Phenytoin sodium capsule price hiked as much as 2,600 pct
* Pfizer says drug had previously been unprofitable
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Aug 6 Britain's competition watchdog has
accused Pfizer and Flynn Pharma of breaching UK and
European law by ramping up the cost of an epilepsy drug, given
to more than 50,000 British patients, by as much as 2,600
percent.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its
provisional view was that Pfizer and Flynn Pharma each abused a
dominant position by charging "excessive and unfair" prices for
phenytoin sodium capsules.
Pfizer and Flynn said they were cooperating fully with the
CMA and noted a final decision on any infringement of the law
had not yet been made.
The CMA can fine companies up to 10 percent of annual
worldwide sales if they are found to have breached competition
law.
U.S.-based Pfizer, which was in politicians' crosshairs last
year after trying to buy British rival AstraZeneca,
manufactures the drug and Flynn distributes it.
The U.S. group used to market the medicine itself, under the
brand name Epanutin, but sold the rights to Flynn in September
2012, since when the price has surged.
Pfizer said in a statement the drug had been loss-making and
it was therefore forced to consider whether it could continue
supplying it at all.
The CMA said Pfizer sold the drug at between 8 and 17 times
its historic price to Flynn, which then sold it on at between 25
to 27 times more than the prices previously charged by Pfizer.
As a result, the state-run National Health Service (NHS),
which used to spend around 2.3 million pounds ($3.6 million) on
phenytoin sodium capsules annually, saw its bill jump to more
than 50 million pounds in 2013 and more than 40 million in 2014.
"While businesses are generally free to set prices as they
see fit, those that hold a dominant position have a special
responsibility to ensure that their conduct does not impair
genuine competition and that their prices are not excessive and
unfair," said Ann Pope, the CMA's senior director of antitrust
enforcement.
"The prices that the CMA is concerned about in this case are
very high compared to those prices previously charged and have
led to a big increase in the total NHS drug bill, for what is a
very important drug for tens of thousands of patients."
Pfizer said selling the medicine to Flynn had made it
profitable and ensured there would be a sustainable supply,
which was of "paramount importance".
David Fakes, a director at Flynn, based in Stevenage near
London, said his company would defend itself vigorously against
the allegations, adding its product was priced competitively
against rivals, including a tablet version of phenytoin.
The CMA said it would consider any representations from the
two companies before deciding whether the law had been
infringed.
($1 = 0.6401 pounds)
