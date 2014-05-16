May 16 Pfizer Inc, which is in the
process of trying to acquire British rival AstraZeneca
for more than $100 billion, on Friday said it planned to seek
U.S. approval for palbociclib, its experimental drug for
advanced breast cancer, in the third quarter.
The largest U.S. drugmaker said it made the decision to
submit its application to the Food and Drug Administration
following discussions with the regulatory agency about the
results of a midstage clinical trial.
Palbociclib had received the FDA's new breakthrough
designation given to help speed up the approval process for
potentially important new medicines.
Pfizer presented data from the trial at a cancer meeting
last month. Patients in the study who took the experimental
Pfizer medicine plus the hormone drug letrozole went 20.2 months
on average before their cancer began to worsen, compared with
10.2 months for those that received only letrozole.
Palbociclib is considered to be one of the most important
medicines in Pfizer's developmental pipeline. A rival drug is
also being developed by Eli Lilly and Co, which several
analysts have said appears promising.
Pfizer shares were up 1.2 percent at $29.41 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by G Crosse)