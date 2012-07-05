* To remove health claims after threat from watchdog group
* To strip claims from Centrum labels over next 6 months
* Moderates claims of promoting heart health
* Pfizer continues Centrum bone health, eye health claims
By Ransdell Pierson and Anna Yukhananov
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, July 5 Pfizer Inc,
bowing to allegations of deceptive advertising lodged by a
consumer watchdog group, has agreed to drop "breast health" and
"colon health" claims from the labels of its widely used Centrum
multivitamin supplements.
Although Pfizer said it disagreed with complaints lodged by
the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI),
it agreed to remove the claims from some Centrum product labels
over the next six months and to withdraw them from websites and
advertising within 30 days.
Watchdog groups such as CSPI have taken the lead in recent
years in policing the accuracy of supplements' health claims
amid widespread criticism that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration is not doing enough to help consumers navigate
conflicting information. The Government Accountability Office
has also said the FDA needs more power to regulate supplements.
The center sent a lengthy letter to Pfizer Chief Executive
Ian Read in April alleging that separate Centrum products
carried deceptive claims on their labels - that they support
"energy and immunity," "heart health", "eye health," "breast
health, "bone health" and "colon health."
The group threatened to sue Pfizer, which acquired the
Centrum franchise through its purchase of rival U.S. drugmaker
Wyeth three years ago, unless the claims were stripped from
labels of the products.
Pfizer agreed to remove the claims related to breast health
and colon health, and to modify language relating to heart
health and energy.
"The company disagrees with CSPI's concerns, but has agreed
to make these changes in order to fully resolve the issues
raised by the organization," Pfizer said in a statement provided
on Thursday.
A company spokesman declined to elaborate when asked about
the scientific basis for the various health claims.
Labels for Centrum Ultra Women's and Centrum Silver Women's
multivitamin supplements stated that those products supported
"breast health." Likewise, labels for Centrum Ultra Men's and
Centrum Silver Ultra Men's supplements claimed to support colon
health.
"Those claims of breast and colon health implied that the
supplements would prevent breast and colon cancer - disease
prevention claims that supplement manufacturers can't legally
make," the watchdog group said in a release.
The group said Pfizer partly based the breast and colon
claims on the presence of vitamin D in the products, despite
inconsistent or inconclusive evidence of vitamin D's protective
role against breast and colon cancer.
Various other Centrum products will continue to claim they
foster bone health and eye health, despite CSPI's earlier
objections to the claims.
"A settlement is, by its nature, something where neither
side gets all it wants," said Stephen Gardner, director of
litigation for the center. "Once Pfizer agreed to drop the
breast and colon cancer claims, we felt that that was too
important to let things fall apart over eye and bone health."
Gardner said the vitamin claims might be interpreted as
helping the structure of bone and eyes, a stronger argument than
preventing complications.
For Centrum products claiming "heart health," labels and
advertising will now note they are "not a replacement for
cholesterol-lowering drugs." For products promoting "energy,"
language will be added to show they do not directly provide an
energy boost, but instead support metabolic function, the
consumer group said.
Many other companies continue to make unsubstantiated health
claims for supplements, Gardner said.
"It's a tremendous problem. The supplement companies want
consumers to buy their supplements instead of FDA-approved
actual drugs. So they make claims of disease prevention."