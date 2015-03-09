March 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has declined to reduce the severity of its warning about
neuropsychiatric side effects associated with Pfizer Inc's
quit-smoking drug Chantix, the agency said on Monday.
The decision follows the recommendation of an advisory
committee, which voted last October to keep information about
the drug's psychiatric risks, including suicidal thoughts,
hostility and agitation, highlighted inside a black box on the
package label.
Chantix, known chemically as varenicline, was approved in
2006. Pfizer subsequently submitted data that it said showed the
drug was not associated with severe psychiatric side effects. It
asked the FDA to remove the black line highlighting the warning.
Boxed warnings are reserved for the most serious of risks.
The FDA said it examined a variety of studies, including
analyses conducted by Pfizer. The studies had limitations that
prevented the agency from drawing reliable conclusions, it said.
The company is conducting an additional safety study of the
drug, which generated $647 million in 2014. Results of the trial
are expected later this year.
A representative for Pfizer was not immediately available
for comment.
The FDA also warned that Chantix has been associated with
seizures, and that some patients taking the drug may be less
tolerant of alcohol, potentially becoming aggressive or blacking
out. The agency approved an update to the drug's label warning
of these side effects in September.
