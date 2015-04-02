By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, April 2 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc
said on Thursday it will cease its vaccines sales
operations in China after an import licence for one of its
top-selling treatments, the only vaccine it sold in the country,
was not renewed.
A Pfizer spokeswoman declined to say why the Chinese import
licence for Prevenar, an anti-bacterial treatment, had not been
renewed. The China Food and Drug Administration regulatory
agency could not immediately be reached for comment.
The move comes as drugmakers face growing difficulties
obtaining approvals for medicines in China, the world's No. 2
drug market, where pharmaceutical executives say over-stretched
regulators have added more red tape to the process of bringing
drugs to market.
"Based on a careful assessment of this situation, we have
decided to cease our vaccines commercial operations in China at
this time, effective immediately," Pfizer spokeswoman Trupti
Wagh said in comments emailed to Reuters.
Prevenar is the only vaccine Pfizer sells in China, and the
move doesn't affect its other operations in the country.
Strong growth in China sales of drugs including Prevenar
helped Pfizer offset weaker global revenue growth last year.
Pfizer's vaccines sales team has around 200 staff and "most
colleagues will be impacted", Wagh added. Pfizer has over 9,000
employees in China, according to its website, working in
business segments including research and development,
prescription drugs and consumer health products.
China's fast-growing healthcare market is a magnet for
global drugmakers, medical device firms and hospital operators,
all keen to get a slice of a medical bill estimated to hit $1
trillion by 2020. Drug spending alone is set to hit $185 billion
by 2018, according to IMS Health.
However, China's drug approval backlog jumped a third last
year, authorities said earlier this month, reflecting rising
industry concern that it is getting harder to get medicines
approved.
Wagh said Pfizer would work with Chinese regulators to bring
Prevenar 13 - an updated version of the vaccine - to market at
some point in future, although she added there was no clear
timeframe for this.
Pfizer's global revenues from the Prevenar family of
products, which includes Prevenar, was $4.5 billion last year,
up 12 percent against 2013, the firm said in its annual report.
This included "strong operational growth" in China.
Prevenar is used to help prevent pneumococcal disease, a
bacterial infection which can lead to illnesses such as
pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis, according to the National
Foundation for Infectious Diseases. It is the only vaccine
approved to treat children under two years-old for the condition
in China, Pfizer's Wagh said.
The World Health Organization estimates there were around
14.5 million cases of serious pneumococcal disease in 2000,
resulting in nearly 1 million deaths of young children.
