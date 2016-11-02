BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
SHANGHAI Nov 2 Chinese regulators have approved Pfizer Inc's blockbuster vaccine Prevenar 13, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday, a breakthrough for the firm after it was forced to shut its vaccine business in China last year.
Prevenar - one of Pfizer's top selling products - is used primarily for infants to help prevent pneumococcal disease, a bacterial infection that can lead to illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.
Pfizer shuttered its China vaccines business after a license for an earlier version of Prevenar was not renewed. Foreign drugmakers face growing difficulties obtaining approvals for medicines in China, the world's No. 2 drug market. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.