By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 8
NEW YORK, July 8 Pfizer Inc won the
dismissal Tuesday of a long-running shareholder class action
accusing the company of misleading investors about the safety of
its Celebrex and Bextra pain-relieving drugs.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in New
York came ahead of a Sept. 9 trial in the case, which investors
launched in 2004 and followed an earlier ruling precluding
testimony by the plaintiffs' damages expert.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs, James Sabella, had acknowledged
at a hearing after that May ruling that "without a damages
expert a securities fraud trial can't be tried."
They sought to amend a report issued by their expert, Daniel
Fischel, a former dean of the law school at the University of
Chicago whose methodology for calculating damages Swain had
found to be flawed.
Swain, however, said the plaintiffs did not deserve a second
chance and agreed with Pfizer the case should be dismissed.
"Plaintiffs' failure to proffer admissible loss causation
and damages evidence is fatal to plaintiffs' claims," Swain
wrote.
Pfizer in a statement said it was pleased with the ruling,
adding it "has always believed the evidence in this case
demonstrates that the company's historical statements about
Celebrex and Bextra were accurate."
Sabella, a partner at law firm Grant & Eisenhofer who
represented lead plaintiff Teachers' Retirement System of
Louisiana, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The class action, which Swain had previously certified,
covered investors who bought Pfizer stock between October 31,
2000, and October 19, 2005.
Concerns about the safety of Celebrex and Bextra began to
mount following the release of medical studies in late 2004,
when rival Merck & Co Inc withdrew its own Vioxx drug
from the market because of associated cardiovascular risks.
The lawsuit contended before fall of 2004, Pfizer and its
executives hid material results of tests conducted starting in
1998 regarding the safety of Celebrex and Bextra that indicated
similar risks.
Revenues from Celebrex and Bextra fell by over $2 billion in
the first nine months of 2005 after the safety concerns were
made public, the lawsuit said.
The company's market capitalization meanwhile dropped by
$68.4 billion between October 2004 and October 2005, the lawsuit
said.
Pfizer pulled Bextra from the U.S. market in April 2005 at
the recommendation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
In September 2009, Pfizer agreed to pay $2.3 billion to
settle a U.S. Department of Justice probe into the marketing of
drugs including Bextra.
The case is In re: Pfizer Inc Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 05-md-01688.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)