UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Medical device maker ICU Medical Inc said it would buy Pfizer Inc's global infusion therapy business, Hospira Infusion Systems (HIS), for $1 billion in cash and stock.
Pfizer will receive $600 million in cash and nearly $400 million in newly issued shares of ICU Medical common stock. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)