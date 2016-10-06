Oct 6 Medical device maker ICU Medical Inc said it would buy Pfizer Inc's global infusion therapy business, Hospira Infusion Systems (HIS), for $1 billion in cash and stock.

Pfizer will receive $600 million in cash and nearly $400 million in newly issued shares of ICU Medical common stock. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)