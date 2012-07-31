July 31 Pfizer Inc reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by cuts in
research spending and other costs, and the company affirmed its
2012 profit forecast despite the negative impact of the stronger
dollar.
The largest U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday that it had
earned $3.25 billion, or 43 cents per share, in the second
quarter. That compared with $2.61 billion, or 33 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Company revenue fell 9 percent to $15.06 billion, hurt by
generic competition against Pfizer's Lipitor cholesterol
fighter, but topped Wall Street expectations of $14.87 billion.