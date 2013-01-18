PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 18 The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended approval of Pfizer's new pill for a rare type of leukaemia, Bosulif, in a fresh boost for the U.S. drugmaker's cancer business.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March