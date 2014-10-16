Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) failed in its attempt to remove a black box warning from its controversial quit-smoking drug, Chantix, after an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted against the removal.

A majority of the panel voted to keep the health regulator's most severe warning label on the treatment, in keeping with the recommendations of FDA staff two days earlier. [ID:nL3N0S94X9]

Chantix, also known as varenicline, is one of Pfizer's most controversial drugs and has a number of severe side effects, including suicidal thoughts, erratic behavior and drowsiness.

The FDA had placed a black box warning — its most severe and restrictive warning — on the product in 2009, highlighting the drug's adverse neuropsychological effects.

