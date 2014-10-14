(Adds background, shares)
Oct 14 Pfizer Inc's quit-smoking drug
Chantix received its latest setback on Tuesday after U.S. Food
and Drug Administration staff recommended that the drugmaker
keep a severe warning on the treatment's label.
Chantix is one of Pfizer's most controversial drugs and has
a number of severe side effects, including suicidal thoughts,
erratic behavior and drowsiness.
The FDA placed a black box warning - its most severe and
restrictive warning - on the product in 2009, highlighting the
drug's adverse neuropsychological effects.
Chantix was approved in 2006 and is also known as
varenicline.
The FDA staff said on Tuesday that observational
post-marketing studies submitted by Pfizer "had a number of
study design limitations." (1.usa.gov/1CgJYlM)
The studies did not cover the full range of neuropsychiatric
adverse events associated with varenicline, the report
containing data and recommendations from the FDA staff added.
"These limitations may underestimate the actual incidence of
neuropsychiatric adverse events ... associated with
varenicline," the report said.
A panel of FDA staff and experts will vote on the
recommendations on Oct. 16. The panel is not obligated to follow
the recommendations, although it typically does so.
Chantix, once touted as Pfizer's next blockbuster drug, has
also faced scrutiny over its possible links to heart problems
and seizures.
Pfizer paid out $273 million in 2012 to settle about 80
percent of known lawsuits related to Chantix.
Sales of the drug fell to $648 million in 2013, compared
with $883 million in its first full year of sales in 2007.
Five not-for-profit organizations filed a citizen petition
last week after Pfizer applied to the regulator to remove the
warning.
The petition asked the FDA to include risks of
aggression/violence, psychosis, and depression to the black box
warning.
The FDA said it received about 48,200 domestic adverse event
reports in its latest adverse events reporting system for
varenicline between Jan 1. 2008 and Dec. 31, 2013.
These adverse events included 572 reports of patient death,
according to FDA data.
Shares of Pfizer, which has 14 drugs that sell better than
Chantix, were up nearly a percent at $28.70 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore;
Editing by Don Sebastian and Simon Jennings)