Oct 16
By Vidya L Nathan
Oct 16 Pfizer Inc failed to convince the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration to remove a black box warning
on its controversial quit-smoking drug Chantix, with an advisory
panel to the agency voting against the removal on Thursday.
A majority of the panel voted to keep the health regulator's
most severe warning label on the treatment, in keeping with the
recommendations of FDA staff two days earlier.
The panel agreed to revisit its stance on the warning label
once data from Pfizer's post-marketing study of Chantix is
available.
Pfizer is currently conducting a study on 8,000 people
comparing Chantix's serious neuropsychological side effects with
two other smoking-cessation treatments and a placebo. Data from
the study is expected in the third quarter of 2015.
The company expects this data to support Chantix's safety
profile.
"I'm hoping the data confirms all the information we already
have today," Steve Romano, senior vice president of Pfizer's
Global Innovative Pharmaceutical Business, told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Chantix, also known as varenicline, is one of Pfizer's most
controversial drugs and has a number of severe side effects,
including suicidal thoughts, erratic behavior and drowsiness.
The FDA placed a black box warning - its most severe and
restrictive warning - on the product in 2009, highlighting the
drug's adverse neuropsychological effects.
The panel pointed out that data from Pfizer's analysis of
third-party observational studies did not include all of
Chantix's psychological side effects.
"Another factor into how the drug is weighed is that there
may potential harm not just to the person taking the drug but
people around them," a panel member said.
Diana Zuckerman, President of the National Center for Health
Research (NCHR), called the drug's side effects "distinctly
worrisome".
The NCHR is one of five not-for-profit organizations that
had filed a citizen petition asking the FDA to include risks of
aggression/violence, psychosis and depression in the black box
warning.
The retention of the warning label is not expected to have
an impact on Pfizer's sales or profits, analysts had said. The
company had 14 drugs that had better sales than Chantix in 2013.
Pfizer shares closed down 1.7 percent at $27.70 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Reporting by Vidya L Nathan
Jennings)