June 18 U.S. health regulators declined to
approve a Pfizer Inc's drug for a rare and fatal
neurodegenerative disease until a second study can establish the
effectiveness of the treatment, the company said on Monday.
Pfizer said the Food and Drug Administration, in a so-called
complete response letter, told the company it would not approve
the drug, tafamidis meglumine, at this time. It asked for
additional information on data already submitted to the agency
and requested completion of a second efficacy study, the company
said.
The drug, intended to treat a condition called transthyretin
familial amyloid polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP), was approved for sale
in Europe last November under the brand name Vyndaquel.