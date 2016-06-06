June 6 An experimental, long-acting opioid
painkiller from Pfizer Inc showed potential to deter
abuse but can be manipulated, according to a preliminary review
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The treatment, whose proposed trade name is Troxyca ER,
contains commonly used opioid, oxycodone. The abuse deterrence
mechanism relies on incorporation of naltrexone into the drug
product pellets. (1.usa.gov/1UCIQUI)
The drug is designed such that if the pellets are crushed in
an attempt to abuse the painkiller, naltrexone is released to
counteract the effects of oxycodone.
Oxycodone can be selectively extracted from intact pellets
by a number of straightforward techniques and certain common
solvents appear to be capable of removing naltrexone selectively
from crushed pellets, the review said.
The review was published on the agency's website on Monday
and comes ahead of a June 8 meeting of outside experts, who will
discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does.
