Oct 22 Pfizer Inc said it would continue
developing the abuse-resistant painkiller made by its partner
Pain Therapeutics Inc and would conduct new clinical
trials to address questions raised by the U.S. regulator
regarding the drug.
Pain Therapeutics shares jumped 22 percent in premarket
trading.
The drug, Remoxy, has been rejected twice by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration due to concerns about its manufacturing
process and chemical composition.
Remoxy was developed using the abuse-resistant technology of
Durect Corp, whose shares rose 7 percent before the
bell.
The FDA has asked Pfizer for two studies - one to show that
Remoxy was the bioequivalent of its original formulation, and
another to investigate the potential for abuse of the modified
version of the drug.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)