Oct 22 Pfizer Inc said it has decided to
develop the abuse-resistant painkiller made by its partner Pain
Therapeutics Inc, six months after the pharmaceutical
giant's comments raised fears it would drop the drug.
Pain Therapeutics shares jumped as much as 30 percent in
early trading on the Nasdaq.
The drug, Remoxy, has been rejected twice by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration due to concerns about its manufacturing
process and chemical composition.
Pfizer said on May 10 that it had not decided whether to
continue developing the drug, sending Pain Therapeutics shares
crashing nearly 50 percent.
Pfizer will conduct new clinical trials to address the
questions raised by the U.S. regulator, the company said on
Tuesday.
The FDA had asked for two studies - one to show that a
modified version of Remoxy was the bioequivalent of its original
formulation, and another to investigate the potential for abuse
of the modified version.
Remoxy is a gel-based capsule of the common painkiller
oxycodone, which is widely abused. Remoxy's gel formulation
makes it difficult to abuse by crushing or mixing with water or
other solubles.
Drug abuse has become a growing concern in the United States
and the FDA has already proposed stronger safety language on
labels of opioids, a class of painkillers, in response to an
epidemic of overdoses and deaths from these widely used
medicines.
Opioids include formulations of morphine, oxycodone and
fentanyl.
Remoxy was developed using the abuse-resistant technology of
Durect Corp, whose shares jumped 11 percent to $1.56 on
the Nasdaq.
Pfizer acquired the rights to Remoxy as a part of its
acquisition of King Pharmaceuticals Inc in February 2011.
Shares of Pain Therapeutics were up 17 percent at $3.81 on
the Nasdaq. Pfizer shares rose about 1 percent to $30.77 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
