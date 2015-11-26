* Guggenheim named Pfizer's lead adviser on $160 bln
By Pamela Barbaglia and Mike Stone
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 26 Alan Schwartz knows how
to play a long game.
The executive chairman of boutique investment bank
Guggenheim Partners spent almost 20 years cultivating Pfizer
boss Ian Read as a client.
His strategy paid off handsomely when Guggenheim was named
lead adviser for one of the biggest deals in history -
Viagra-maker Pfizer's $160 billion acquisition of Botox-maker
Allergan.
Schwartz, 65, had been working with Read since 2013 to find
a European-registered company with which U.S. firm Pfizer could
combine and shift its headquarters to a country with a lower tax
rate, so-called inverting.
But their relationship stretches far further back, to the
late 1990s, when Schwartz was a banker at Bear Stearns and Read
was an executive working his way up at Pfizer, according to
three people who have worked with Schwartz.
Such ties with key executives partly explain why small
investment boutiques like Guggenheim can sometimes trump
full-service investment banks such as Bank of America
for advisory roles on mega-deals.
Getting close to people in business development is very much
part of the playbook of Schwartz, who has also spent the last
two decades working closely with the likes of Verizon,
Walt Disney and Cablevision.
He works with operational managers on a long-term basis -
without doing deals - to discuss strategy and cultivate trust,
according to the sources. Then, when they reach positions of
power and an M&A opportunity comes up, an advisory role is the
prize.
Guggenheim, whose partners rarely speak publicly, declined
to comment.
'CODEWORD: PONY'
The dealmaker was first noticed by Pfizer executives in the
late 1990s, when he started presenting them with dossiers of
possible takeover targets, according to one of the sources.
In 2000 Pfizer decided to buy Warner Lambert, a company
Schwartz was advising. Since then the U.S company has used
Schwartz on many of their deals.
He led negotiations on Pfizer's $15 billion acquisition of
Hospira this year, and before that he advised on their $60
billion takeover of Pharmacia in 2003. He also played a key role
on the $16.6 billion sale of Pfizer's consumer healthcare unit
to Johnson & Johnson in 2006 and helped the firm on the $2.4
billion sale of its Capsugel pill unit in 2011.
The close ties he had cultivated with Pfizer and Read paid
off most spectacularly recently when Guggenheim was named lead
adviser on the Allergan deal - which ranks as the second-biggest
M&A transaction ever.
Schwartz was the last CEO of Bear Stearns before it was sold
to JPMorgan Chase in 2008, and the following year he
joined Guggenheim, which is based in New York and Chicago.
Wall Street veterans who know Schwartz describe him as a
masterful adviser who uses his strategic insight and dealmaking
skills, rather than wining and dining, to cultivate company
executives.
"He has an ability to immerse himself in the details of a
company's business, the competitive landscape and a potential
transaction while simultaneously framing these issues in the big
picture as a consigliere to CEOs," said Flexis Capital Managing
Partner Louis Friedman, a former Bear Stearns investment banker
who worked with Schwartz for years.
Schwartz and other bankers working for Pfizer in its
negotiations with Allergan would refer to the merger project as
"Pony" in written communications to keep its identity secret,
according to one of the sources. His main counterpart on the
Allergan side was Steve Frank, co-head of global healthcare
investment banking at JPMorgan.
Pfizer's acquisition of Allergan will be financed mostly
with Pfizer's stock, so Guggenheim was not handicapped by its
limited ability to provide debt financing compared with bigger
rivals.
In addition to Guggenheim as top adviser, Goldman Sachs
Group, Centerview Partners Holdings LLC and Moelis & Co
also advised on the deal.
TEAMWORK
Although Schwartz's previous attempt at inverting Pfizer had
been unsuccessful, it led to him hiring an investment banker, a
move that helped cement Guggenheim's relationship with the
drugmaker.
Schwartz advised Pfizer last year when it approached
Britain's AstraZeneca Plc about a 70-billion-pound ($106
billion) bid, only for it to be snubbed. Also advising Pfizer
however was Bank of America Corp's executive vice chairman of
corporate and investment banking, Fares Noujaim, who Schwartz
subsequently recruited to Guggenheim.
Noujaim, 52, is a Lebanese-American banker who had moved up
through the ranks at Bear Stearns. In 2008, before moving to
Bank of America, he was vice chairman of Bear Stearns' board of
directors while Schwartz was the bank's CEO.
Noujaim's departure last year cost Bank of America its close
relationship with Pfizer as the bank was no longer included in
its advisory line-up.
Pfizer and Bank of America declined to comment.
Guggenheim was launched in 1999 by Peter Lawson-Johnston Sr,
a great-grandson of gold mining magnate and New York museum
founder Solomon Guggenheim. He injected $30 million of family
money to fund the firm's operations in investment management,
investment banking and insurance services.
But it was only when Schwartz joined that the firm focused
on building its advisory business and winning major investment
banking assignments. For each deal, Schwartz typically surrounds
himself with a team of five to 10 people.
Guggenheim was at the bottom of U.S. M&A league table
rankings between 2010 and 2012, but entered the top 10 in 2013
with 17 deals.
The Pfizer deal moves Guggenheim to No. 12 from 18 in the
worldwide M&A league table. It ranked 45 this time last year.
Guggenheim and Pfizer's three other advisers will share
between $125 million and $150 million in fees on the Allergan
deal, according to a separate source familiar with the matter.
"This deal is only the latest step in a series of
long-lasting relationships with big corporations that often lead
to mega-deals," said another source close to Guggenheim.
(Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by
