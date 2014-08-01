The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

MUMBAI Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N, said on Friday it locked out staff at its Mumbai drug factory after some employees tried to disrupt production lines and threatened management.

The lockout at the Thane plant, which employs 212 people, would have no impact on the group's supply of medicines, a Pfizer Ltd spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Work would not resume at the factory until it was assured of the safety of all staff, the statement said, without saying why the unrest had occurred. Nor did it give details on the threats or attempts at disruption it had cited.

"There have been multiple incidents of indiscipline, threats to our management personnel as well as attempts to disrupt production lines by certain workmen," the statement said.

Pfizer Ltd is in the process of merging with Wyeth Ltd, which owns a drug factory in Goa.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Louise Ireland)