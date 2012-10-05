MUMBAI Oct 5 Pfizer Ltd, the India
unit of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, will challenge the
country's patent office for revoking a patent for its cancer
drug Sutent.
The company, which will appeal before the Intellectual
Property Appellate Board, said on Friday the Indian Patent
Office's decision raised concerns over India's commitment to
protect intellectual property.
"We believe the decision undermines intellectual property
rights in India and we will vigorously defend our basic Sutent
patent," Jazz Tobaccowalla, managing director of Pfizer India,
said in a statement.
The decision is the latest tussle between Big Pharma and
India, following a move by the patent office in March to strip
Germany's Bayer AG of its exclusive right to sell
another cancer drug, Nexavar. Bayer has challenged that
decision.
In September, the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of local
drugmaker Cipla Ltd in a patent infringement case
filed by Switzerland's Roche Holding AG over Cipla's
cancer drug Erlocip.
India's $12 billion drug market is seen by major Western
drugmakers as a huge opportunity, but they are wary of the level
of protection for intellectual property in a country where
generic medicines account for more than 90 percent of sales.
