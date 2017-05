MUMBAI, July 26 Three months ended June 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit: 0.54 vs 0.38 Net Sales: 4.8 vs 4.3 NOTE: Pfizer Ltd is the Indian unit of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Paul Tait)