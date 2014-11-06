MUMBAI Nov 6 Pfizer Ltd, the Indian
unit of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, reported a quarterly
loss on Thursday, due to expenses related to a lockout at its
manufacturing plant in Mumbai.
For the quarter ended September, Pfizer Ltd reported a net
loss of 118.3 million rupees ($1.93 million), compared with a
profit of 695.9 million rupees a year earlier. Net sales were
nearly flat at 2.69 billion rupees.
Results included exceptional items of 760.3 million rupees,
which included expenses related to employee costs at its Thane
plant in Mumbai.
In August, Pfizer had said it locked out staff at its Thane
drug factory, which employed 212 people, after some employees
tried to disrupt production lines and threatened the management.
A company spokeswoman said at the time that the lockout
would have no impact on the group's supply of medicines.
($1 = 61.4400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)