DUBLIN, June 6 Pfizer Inc will cut 177
jobs in Ireland following the expiration of patents on
blockbuster cholesterol drug Lipitor, highlighting the exposure
of Ireland's export-driven economy to the patent cliff facing
many in the pharmaceutical sector.
Eight of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies operate
in Ireland. The sector employs around 25,000, according to
business lobby group IBEC, and last year produced 26 billion
euros ($32 billion) worth of products, representing 28 percent
of total goods exported.
But many top pharmceutical group face a wave of patent
expiries in the next few years and are struggling to find
lucrative replacements, leaving their staff exposed to cutbacks.
"Patent expiry means greater competition which impacts
global demand and we need to readjust the scale of our
manufacturing operations," Pfizer Vice President Paul Duffy said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Pfizer is to make the cuts at three sites next year. It
employs approximately 4,000 people at eight sites in Ireland and
has invested $7 billion in operations since 1969.
Bailed out by the EU/IMF in late 2010 and midway through a
punishing eight-year austerity drive, Ireland has an
unemployment rate of 14.3 percent, its highest since 1993 and
more than three times the level of 2007.