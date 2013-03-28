China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 28 Pfizer Inc has failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently misrepresenting the cardiovascular risks associated with its Bextra and Celebrex pain-relieving drugs.
While dismissing some of the shareholders' claims, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan said it was premature to dismiss the entire case.
Swain said a reasonable jury could find that Pfizer intended to mislead shareholders through its disclosures about the drugs' safety.
The plaintiffs are led by the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana, and a class was certified on July 5, 2012.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)