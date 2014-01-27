Jan 27 Pfizer Inc said its experimental lung cancer drug failed to meet its goals in two late-stage studies in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

The company said the drug, dacomitinib, did not show improved survival without the cancer worsening in patients when compared with another non-small cell lung cancer drug. The patients were previously treated with chemotherapy.

Pfizer said the drug did not prolong overall survival compared with a placebo in a second study.