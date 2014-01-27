BRIEF-Servier,CTI Biopharma expand Pixuvri license and collaboration agreement
* Servier and CTI Biopharma expand license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize Pixuvri
Jan 27 Pfizer Inc said its experimental lung cancer drug failed to meet its goals in two late-stage studies in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
The company said the drug, dacomitinib, did not show improved survival without the cancer worsening in patients when compared with another non-small cell lung cancer drug. The patients were previously treated with chemotherapy.
Pfizer said the drug did not prolong overall survival compared with a placebo in a second study.
* Servier and CTI Biopharma expand license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize Pixuvri
ZURICH, April 25 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.