Inc would have access to its research services, helping
the pharmaceutical giant better understand the lupus disease.
The companies will run a trial on 5,000 people suffering
from the chronic, autoimmune disease that can damage any part of
the body, 23andMe said on Monday.
About 5 million people worldwide have a form of lupus,
according to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Pfizer is already partnering with the company to study
genetic factors associated with the onset and progression of
inflammatory bowel disease.
23andMe, founded in 2006, is a DNA analysis services
provider.
