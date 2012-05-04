May 4 Pfizer Inc's big-selling Lyrica
drug failed to help HIV patients and diabetics relieve forms of
nerve pain, according to separate clinical trial results
released by the drugmaker on Friday.
Pfizer said it stopped a late-stage study involving patients
with HIV neuropathy, a form of nerve damage characterized by
burning pain. An interim look at the data by independent
advisers overseeing the study prompted Pfizer to halt the study.
Lyrica did no better than a placebo in relieving the pain,
according to the interim analysis. No safety concerns were
raised by the advisers, Pfizer said.
A second late-stage study tested Lyrica for patients with
painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, which is a form of nerve
damage characterized by burning or shooting pain in hands and
feet. About 20 percent of diabetics suffer pain resulting from
nerve damage, Pfizer said.
Lyrica did not meet the main effectiveness goal of the
second study.
The results appear to cut off new growth avenues for Lyrica,
which is approved to treat other forms of pain as well as
seizures suffered by epileptics. Lyrica sales rose 16 percent to
$955 million in the first-quarter results reported by Pfizer
earlier this week.