Nov 16 Pfizer Inc said on Friday a
late-stage trial of a once-a-day formulation of its drug
pregabalin did not significantly reduce the frequency of some
types of seizures in patients with epilepsy.
The drug, sold under the brand name Lyrica, is currently
used to treat epilepsy when given several times a day in
combination with other drugs.
Pfizer said the lack of a statistically significant
improvement may have been due to a higher-than-expected response
among patients taking the placebo.
The trial was the first of three trials testing the drug as
a once-a-day therapy. The company is also testing it in patients
with fibromyalgia and some types of nerve pain, for which it is
also approved in its immediate-release formulation.