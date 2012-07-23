GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
July 23 Pfizer Inc said a clinical study found its Lyrica nerve pain treatment did not affect sperm production in men taking the pill.
The drugmaker conducted the study of more than 200 men as a requirement of the U.S. Food and Administration for approving Lyrica, which is one of Pfizer's biggest-selling medicines.
Lyrica, also known as pregabalin, is used for diabetic nerve pain, pain after shingles and seizures for epilepsy sufferers, among other conditions. Pfizer last week won a U.S. court case protecting Lyrica's patent that stands to keep generic rivals at bay until 2018.
In a separate study conducted to fulfill European requirements, Pfizer said the trial of patients with anxiety found a low number of symptoms developed after discontinuing Lyrica.
Pfizer shares were off 1 percent at $23.46 in New York Stock Exchange morning trading, in a down day for the U.S. markets.
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange