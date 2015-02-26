(Adds company comments, details on vaccines, panel vote)
By Ransdell Pierson
Feb 26 A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) advisory committee on Thursday recommended
meningitis B vaccines for people at high risk aged 10 to 25, a
population that Pfizer Inc and Novartis
criticized as too narrow.
Pfizer's Trumenba, like Novartis' new vaccine Bexsero,
recently won U.S. marketing approval to treat the "B" strain of
the deadly bacterium in that age group.
Older vaccines have long been available in the United States
and broadly recommended to protect millions of children and
young adults against infection with four other serogroups, or
strains: A, C, Y and W.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was
more selective on Thursday in its unanimous recommendation of
vaccines against serogroup "B," saying they would be appropriate
for an estimated 300,000 to 350,000 people at high risk, largely
those with specified pre-existing medical conditions or who have
professional exposure to the bacterium.
"Today's high-risk recommendation does not cover the
majority of adolescents and young adults in the United States
who are at risk for contracting meningitis B," Novartis said in
an emailed statement. The Swiss drugmaker said the panel's
recommendation was nonetheless "a step forward."
Novartis said it hopes the panel will vote for a broader
vaccination recommendation at its next meeting in June after
weighing testimony from college officials and others concerned
about student vulnerability to outbreaks.
Meningitis can be treated with antibiotics, but 10 percent
to 15 percent of patients die and up to 19 percent of survivors
have long term disabilities, including brain damage and limb
amputations. Vaccination is deemed the best way to prevent the
disease.
Novartis' vaccine, called Bexsero, was sold in dozens of
countries before being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration last month. Even before getting the nod, it was
provided last winter to students at Princeton University and the
University of California, Santa Barbara, in response to
meningitis B outbreaks on both campuses.
Pfizer and Novartis had both won the FDA's coveted
"breakthrough therapy" designation for their rival vaccines.
In October Pfizer's Trumenba became the first approved U.S.
vaccine against serogroup B of the bacterium Neisseria
meningitidis.
It causes disease in an estimated 20,000 to 80,000 people a
year globally. The FDA estimates serogroup B causes about 160
meningitis infections annually in the United States.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Alan Crosby)