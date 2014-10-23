Oct 23 A U.S. district court ruled in favor of
Pfizer Inc in a patent lawsuit it filed against Mylan
Inc alleging patent infringement on its cancer drug,
Sutent, Pfizer said.
Pfizer filed the lawsuit in June 2010 after Mylan attempted
to market a generic version of Sutent, patented until 2021.
Sutent, which is approved for use in advanced kidney cancer,
gastrointestinal and pancreatic tumors, raked in sales of about
$578 million in the first half of this year.
The case is Pfizer Inc v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S.
District Court, District of Delaware, No. 10-cv-00528-GMS.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)