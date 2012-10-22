Oct 22 Pfizer Inc said it would buy
privately held-NextWave Pharmaceuticals for $255 million,
gaining access to the company's attention deficit hyperactivity
disorder drug, the first once-daily liquid medicine approved to
treat the condition in the United States.
NextWave's shareholders would also be eligible to get up to
$425 million based on certain sales milestones.
Pfizer said it was exercising its option to acquire NextWave
under an agreement signed in the second quarter, under which it
had made an option payment of $20 million.
The drug, Quillivant XR, is expected to be available in
pharmacies by early next year.