* Mead Johnson, Danone to compete together - sources
* Next bids due March 5 - sources
* Heinz to pick up stray pieces - source
Feb 23 Mead Johnson and Danone
have secured permission to bid together for Pfizer
Inc's infant nutritionals business, pitting them against
Nestle in the next auction round due March 5, sources
familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
Mead and Danone have been weighing for several weeks the
possibility of a joint bid, but needed approval from Pfizer to
compete together for the $10 billion unit, sources said.
Mead declined to comment. Danone could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Having a joint bidder reduces the number of contestants
vying for the unit, which could dampen the final price tag. A
joint bidder also adds complications on how the two would split
the unit later or create a joint venture.
"Joint bids add extra complications," said one source, who
declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to
the media. "Regulators will need to see a full plan on how
things will be divided."
Pfizer has not made a decision on the fate of the infant
nutrition business and is weighing a divestiture, spinoff or
other transaction. It also is weighing the future of its animal
health business as it works to focus on its core pharmaceutical
operations.
Pfizer, which declined to comment on the auction, said a
decision on the infant nutritional business would be made in
2012. It acquired the infant nutrition business through its $68
billion purchase of Wyeth in 2009.
The Pfizer unit has about $2.1 billion in annual revenues,
built on its top SMA Gold brand. Some 60 percent of sales are in
Asia, 30 percent in Europe, largely Britain, and 10 percent in
Latin America.
Heinz is keeping an eye on the nutritionals auction,
but is unlikely to submit an offer in the next round, one source
said. Instead, Heinz may try to buy any pieces that get divested
later, the source said.
Heinz could not be immediately reached for comment.
Nestle aims to bid for the entire unit and then shed any
overlapping assets to appease any regulatory concerns, the
source said.
Nestle was not immediately available to for comment.
Sources said regulatory scrutiny is a major concern in this
auction in the wake of recent tough antitrust moves. European
antitrust authorities scuttled Deutsche Boerse AG's planned
combination with NYSE Euronext and U.S. antitrust regulators led
to the collapse of the AT&T Inc-TMobileUSA deal.