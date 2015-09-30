Sept 30 Drugmaker Pfizer Inc raised its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecast to reflect its recently closed deal for hospital products maker Hospira Inc.

Pfizer now expects 2015 revenue in the range of $46.5 billion to $47.5 billion, up from its previous estimate of $45.0 billion to $46.0 billion.

The drugmaker also raised both ends of its adjusted profit forecast by 3 cents, to $2.04-$2.10 per share. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)